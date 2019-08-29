The colorful Nike Air Max 90 "Viotech" is now available via Nike and select Nike stockists for the retail price of $140.

The colorway and design of the Air Max 90 is inspired by the classic Nike SB Dunk Low "Viotech" that originally debuted in 2002 as a Japan-exclusive. Those beloved Dunks are rumored to return sometime this Fall although a release date has not yet been revealed.

Check out the Nike Air Max 90 "Viotech" purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

Just like the original "Viotech" Nike SB Dunk Low, the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 sports a rainbow of colors throughout the sueded upper, highlighted by the sneaker's namesake Viotech purple around the mudguard and portions of the outsole.

Continue scrolling for the images, courtesy of Titolo.

