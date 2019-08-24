The colorful Nike Air Max 90 "Viotech" is reportedly on track to release August 29 at select Nike retailers.

The colorway and design of the Air Max 90 is inspired by the classic Nike SB Dunk Low "Viotech" that originally debuted in 2002 as a Japan-exclusive. Those beloved Dunks are rumored to return sometime this Fall although a release date has not yet been revealed.

Nike Air Max 90 Viotech/Titolo

Just like the original "Viotech" Nike SB Dunk Low, the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 sports a rainbow of colors throughout the sueded upper, highlighted by the sneaker's namesake Viotech purple around the mudguard and portions of the outsole.

Continue scrolling for additional on-foot images, courtesy of Titolo, and set aside $140 if you're feeling the eye-catching design.

