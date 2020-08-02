2020 has been a big year for many Nike sneakers as they are celebrating their 30th birthdays. The shoes in question are the Air Jordan 5 and the Nike Air Max 90. As a result of their birthdays, both shoes have gotten numerous retros and new colorways in celebration. For those who prefer something a little less bulky, the Air Max 90 has certainly proven to be the more obvious option between these two classics. Having said that, it appears as though a brand new colorway of the Air Max 90 is on the horizon and it is being dubbed "Violet Blend."

This nickname definitely makes sense as the shoe is filled with various different shades of purple on the overlays. From there, red and yellow near the laces all while black is placed on the cuff and toe box. As for the outsole, it is a vibrant shade of aqua blue that is reminiscent of the blue seen on the "Grape" Air Jordan 5. Overall, it's a dope colorway that appeals to those who need something different in their closet.

If you feel like buying these, they will drop on Sunday, August 9th for $140 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike