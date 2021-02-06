Valentine's Day is right around the corner which means many of you are already planning some dates, while others will be looking to figure out what they will be doing by themselves. Yes, we know, it can be a pretty depressing Holiday for some although Nike is here to soften the blow of loneliness, with some brand new sneakers. They have been slowly revealing new Valentine's Day offerings and the most recent to be shown off is this Nike Air Max 90, which can be found below.

As you can see, the shoe mostly has a white leather base although there is plenty of pink and red to be found here. The suede overlays are where we get the pink highlights, all while red is placed on the tongue and the Nike swoosh to add some contrast. These two colors are the standard when it comes to Valentine's Day and it makes the shoe standout amongst the crowd.

These definitely aren't for everyone although if you are hoping to pick up a pair for yourself, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, February 13th for $140 USD. It's also important to note that this is a women's colorway, so only those with smaller feet can get these.

Image via Nike

