Whenever a new holiday pops up on the calendar, you can be sure that sneaker brands are going to take full advantage and drop some shoes that resemble the aesthetics of the day. Nike is one of the best brands when it comes to this and just last month, they came through with a bunch of Valentine's Day shoes that were tailored towards all of the helplessly in love people out there.

Now, Nike is coming out with an Air Max 90 which is meant specifically for St. Patrick's Day. The brand unveiled a Nike Air Force 1 Low for the occasion a while back and now, the Air Max 90 is set to be a companion piece. In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has various shades of green on top of a white base. Just like the Air Force 1, the shoe has some green patent leather with four-leaf clovers embedded in it, which gives you that true St. Patrick's Day feel.

With St. Patrick's Day going down on March 17th, these will actually be released a few days earlier on March 12th for $130 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

