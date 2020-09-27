This has been a big year for the sneaker world especially when you consider how the Air Jordan 5 and the Nike Air Max 90 are celebrating their 30th anniversaries. Nike and Jordan Brand have been extremely active when it comes to honoring these two silhouettes, with multiple retros and new colorways being released. The Air Max 90 has particularly been given a ton of love, especially with the new Air Max 2090 being modeled after it.

Now, Nike is showing off another new offering of the Air Max 90 and this one is looking pretty amazing. The "Safari" colorway features grey cement spotted print as an overlay, while the rest of the upper is black and orange. We have seen some spectacular "Safari" offerings in the past but considering Halloween is right around the corner, these black and orange kicks are perfect for the season.

If you're a big fan of these, you will be able to get them as of October 3rd. Air Max 90s are always a great shoe to add to your collection, especially when they come in fun colors. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

