The Nike Air Max 90 will be returning to retailers in the near future in a classic stealth colorway, something that is not often seen during these summer months when colorful sneakers, such as the Nike "Sunburst" Pack, dominate the market.

As seen in the official images that recently surfaced, the upcoming Air Max 90 comes equipped with a soft grey upper, equipped with black detailing throughout, including the mudguard, midsole and outsole, as well as the Nike Swoosh, tongue and inner lining. Adding a bit of flair to the toned down colorway is red Nike branding on the tongue and insole with matching Nike Air logos on the heel tabs.

A release date has not yet been announced but the arrival of these official images usually means the drop is coming soon. Check out the official images below and stay tuned for a concrete release date.

Nike Air Max 90 Suede/Nike

