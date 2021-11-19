One of the best Air Max shoes of all time is the Nike Air Max 90 which was released in, you guessed it, 1990. Over the years, this sneaker has received a ton of amazing colorways, and over the past year, we have seen a ton more due to the fact that the Air Max 90 recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.Nike is also making sure that they come out with some offerings for women, including this brand new colorway that can be found in the official images, below.

This shoe is interesting as it has a grey mesh upper with some white overlays on top. There is also some orange on the sides, which is then complemented by the best part of the shoe, which is the leopard print swooshes. This addition sets the shoe apart from other Air Max 90 models, and while these may not appeal to everyone, they are certainly worth taking a second look at.

There is no release date for these, however, they are expected to hit store shelves in the not-so-distant future for a price that has yet to be determined. Stay tuned to HNHH for more details and let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

