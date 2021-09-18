Throughout the 90s, Nike came through with some truly impressive Air Maxes, including the Nike Air Max 90 which recently turned 30 years old. The shoe is still cranking out dope colorways and fans are eager to cop every time something interesting hits the market. Earlier today, we reported on the NRG "Ridgerock" colorway which seems like a guaranteed hit as we make our way into the Fall season.

Now, we are bringing you yet another Air Max 90 colorway, although this time, it is completely devoid of a unique name. Instead, this shoe is known simply by the colors that hit you directly in the face. Based on the official images below, you can tell that those colors are mostly grey as the neutral tone makes its way throughout the upper. From there, we have just a few hints of blue, all while there is a black swoosh to add that contrast that is so important.

This sneaker is set to drop soon for a price of $120 USD, so keep it locked to your local sneaker store for more details. As always, give us your thoughts on this new model, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

