Halloween was last weekend which means the next big Holiday on people's minds is, of course, Christmas. This is one of the best times of year thanks to the family, food, and most importantly, gifts. With the Holiday right around the corner, brands are already gearing up to create some Christmas-related sneakers, and it seems as though Nike already has themselves a head start.

In the official photos below, we can see a green and red children's Nike Air Max 90 which is dressed in white snowflakes and even some nice warming fluff on the cuff. This Air Max 90 colorway is meant to take on the look of a Christmas sweater, all while embracing the colors of the infamous holiday. While it may be somewhat overboard, there is no doubt these are cute.

If you are planning to get your hands on a pair of these festive kicks, you will be able to do so as of December of this year for $100 USD. If you have a kid who wants to wear some Christmas-related gear, this is most certainly the shoe for them. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

