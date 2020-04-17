One of the most beloved lines in Nike's library is that of the Air Max. Ever since Tinker Hatfield designed the Nike Air Max 1 in the 80s, sneakerheads have been salivating for new Air Max models. Of course, there are some pretty iconic entries in the Air Max lineage, including the Nike Air Max 90 which came out in, you guessed it, 1990. This year, Nike is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the silhouette and to mark the occasion, they are looking to drop some dope new colorways.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @yankeekicks, we now have a fresh look at one of these colorways and if you're a longtime sneakerhead, you will certainly appreciate these. As you can see from the post below, the shoe has some heavy "Galaxy" vibes as intergalactic print is placed on the toe box, tongue, and back heel. From there, we have black overlays and a silver Nike swoosh.

This is a gorgeous colorway that will certainly appeal to all of the space lovers out there. Not to mention, you can never go wrong with the Air Max 90's classic and comfortable silhouette.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and stay tuned for release updates.