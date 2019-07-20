Nike recently announced that it would be bringing back the Viotech dunk which was known for its multi-colored flashy suede upper. With this in mind, it's not all that surprising to hear that they want to bring that very same aesthetic to some of their other iconic silhouettes. The Air Max line will forever be a classic in the Nike library and with the Summer marching on, they have decided to give the Air Max 90 its own "Viotech" colorway.

This particular model is being called the "Viotech 2.0" and is made up of a plethora of colors including Lucid Green, Game Royal, Magenta, Coral, and Yellow. These panels are all done up in suede while the tongue and laces are grey. There is black leather on the back heel and the tongue which helps add some new textures into the mix. Overall, it is a very flashy shoe and if you want to pull these off, you'll have to get a little creative with your outfit.

These will be dropping on Thursday, July 25th for $140 USD. Will you be copping or are these an easy skip due to their flamboyance? Let us know.