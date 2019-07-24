Nike has been known for bringing back hyped up shoes from the past and this Fall, they will be doing exactly that with the return of the "Viotech" Nike Dunk Low. What's particularly interesting about that release is that month before, they will be releasing an Air Max 90 version of the shoe called the "Viotech 2.0" In fact, the shoe is actually releasing tomorrow for $140 USD and based on the detailed images below, it's going to be a pretty colorful sneaker which will surely work great with any Summer outfit.

The shoe features colors that are staples within the Nike lexicon such as Lucid Green, Game Royal, magenta, coral, and yellow. These colors are all represented by suede materials that look incredibly smooth when layered on top of each other. This sneaker definitely isn't for everybody but if you have a colorful personality and like to show that off through your style, these are certainly for you.

Let us know if you plan on copping these tomorrow or if you'll be skipping this particular release.

Image via Nike

