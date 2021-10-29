The Nike Air Max 90 is a classic sneaker from 1990 and just last year, it got to celebrate its 30th anniversary in style. If you are a fan of the Air Max 90, you have seen numerous colorways make their way to the market over the past couple of years, and they all have had some sort of unique flair to them. Now, The Nike Air Max 90 will be a part of the brand's upcoming "Lucky Charms" collection and there is no doubt that this latest Air Max 90 is one of the best in quite some time.

As you can see in the images down below, the shoe has an all-over blueish-green glow that is reinforced by some velvet material. There is also a healthy dose of silver to be found here thanks to the chain that hangs down with little gems of the Nike swoosh and the year "1990." These are fairly loud but the color itself is striking, to say the least.

A release date has yet to be announced although you can expect them to drop sometime before the end of the year for $140 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

