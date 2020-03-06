One of the most iconic Air Max sneakers of all-time is the Nike Air Max 90 which was released in, you guessed it, 1990. This sneaker is celebrating its 30th anniversary and so far, Nike has come through with some pretty incredible colorways. OG models are certainly being retroed this year and now, it appears as though the most classic colorway will be coming, as well. According to the Instagram Air Max insider bubblekoppe, we now know that the Air Max 90 "Infrared" will be making a comeback this year.

For now, there is very little information on how much they will cost and how limited they will be. As for the actual release date, this shoe is being projected for a Holiday 2020 release. Essentially, we're going to have to wait quite a bit before we get an official date of release.

With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to give you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know if you plan on copping this OG sneaker and whether or not it's one of your favorite Air Max models. There are a ton of dope Air Maxes out there and the Air Max 90 "Infrared" is certainly one of the best.