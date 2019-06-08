One of the most iconic Air Max models is the Nike Air Max 90 and as we approach the Summer, Nike is looking to give the classic shoe a makeover in ways that fans have never really seen before. While snakeskin shoes are usually loud, Nike has implemented the aesthetic to this latest colorway in a pretty palatable and stylish way.

The toe box and back panels of the shoe come in some plush black leather while the "Green Python" overlays are spread throughout the sneaker. For instance, the snakeskin appears on the toe cap and the side panels all while a black Nike swoosh peaks out through the green scaley textures on the side. The midsole of this sneaker is mostly white, although there is a strip of black where the Air Max unit is located. Finally, the shoe features red Nike Air branding on the back.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Thursday, June 13th for $140 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Sneaker News

