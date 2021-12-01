Nike is expected to tap into its wild, animal side, as a brand new Air Max 90 Golf NRG is set to be featured in a primary leopard print design.

Specific details of the new Air Max include a faux fur leopard print scheme, with the fur design on the shoe's upper, paired alongside Black overlays, mudguards, and laces. Black, Laser Orange, Sail, and Jade Aura make up other specifics in the sneaker's unique colorway, that mesh nicely with the custom leopard design.

Image Via Nike

Additional details of the Nike Air Max Golf NRG "Leopard" include a ruffled, traction pattern that make up the much of the Black underlay, along with a Sail midsole accompanied by tints of Jade Aura.

The Air Max "Leopard" has yet to have an official release date announced by Nike.com, however, the sneaker is expected to be on shelves at select retailers in the coming weeks to close out 2021. The shoe is also projected to sell at the standard $150 retail price.

For now, check out official photos of the Nike's Air Max "Leopard" below, and be sure to check back in with HNHH on latests updates regarding the sneaker's official release, as well as other release information for additional Air Maxes and Nike branded shoes coming soon.

