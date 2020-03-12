Nike recently introduced their most innovative Air Max 90 to date - the Air Max 90 Flyease - marking Nike Sportswear’s first use of FlyEase technology. The special edition kicks, designed to help athletes of all abilities get into their shoes quicker and easier, will soon be hitting retailers in a variety of colorways, including a pristine all-white iteration that is a perfect fit for the warmer months on the horizon.

The Nike Air Max 90 Flyease maintains the overall look of the 30-year old silhouette, but the noticeable heel extension makes it possible for wearers to quickly slip in and out without having to touch the laces.

"Leveraging a new entry system, the Air Max 90 FlyEase offers quick, easy-on and off access through a flexible heel that collapses when wearers step into the shoe. The heel then snaps back into place upon entry to secure the fit. The idea behind the design is that wearers of the Air Max 90 FlyEase can tie and set their laces and then slip the shoe on and off for easy access on the go."

