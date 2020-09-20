If you've paid attention to the sneaker world, then you would know that this year is the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 90. This sneaker is a classic in the Air Max line and despite its age, it is still seen as a timeless shoe that will stand the test of time. Every year, the shoe gets some new colorways, however, this has been especially true in 2020 as Nike tries to celebrate the silhouette's birthday the right way.

We have seen various OG colorways make their return to the market, and now, the infamous "Eggplant" colorway will be the next to do so. As you can see from the official images below, this shoe has a mostly white mesh and leather upper, all while purple and red highlights are placed on the mudguard, Nike swoosh, and back heel. It's a clean look that will certainly have longtime Air Max 90 fans reaching for their wallets.

For those of you who are looking to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of October 2nd for $140 USD, through the Nike SNKRS app.

Image via Nike

