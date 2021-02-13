Nike has always been known for coming out with special city-related sneakers and in just a couple of weeks, they will be dropping a "City Special" pack which includes an Air Max 95 for New York and an Air Max 97 for Los Angeles. Both of these pairs are very unique in their own right, although now, Nike has unveiled yet another "City Special" shoe that is being dedicated to Chicago.

As you can see in the images below, this Nike Air Max 90 has various shades of red and is covered in leather materials. The red on the upper will immediately remind you of the Chicago Bulls, who are the most legendary team in the city. There is also Chicago branding on the insole, which gives the shoe that collectability factor. It's a shoe that is certainly going to pop when you match them with an outfit, and if you're from Chicago, they're a no-brainer.

If you are hoping to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, February 26th for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news.

Image via Nike

