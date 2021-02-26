Last year was a big one for the Nike Air Max 90 as it marked the 30th anniversary of the iconic sneaker. As a result of this birthday, Nike came through with a ton of new colorways of the sneaker, all while bringing back some retros. Despite now being in 2021, it seems like the Beaverton brand wants to keep the fun going, and now, they are about to drop an OG Air Max 90 colorway, this time in the "Hot Coral" model.

This is a colorway that was originally a women's exclusive, but with this new retro, it feels like Nike is making them available to everyone. As for the colorway itself, we have a white upper, with a silver mudguard along the side. From there, we have a red Nike swoosh, all while a nice shade of blue is found on the laces, midsole, and even the back heel. Overall, it's a unique model that will work to perfection during the spring and summer months.

For now, the shoe is set to release on March 6th for $140 USD, so be on the lookout at your local sneaker store. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on adding these to your collection.

Image via Nike

