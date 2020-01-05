The "Bacon" Nike Air Max 90, originally released in 2005 as part of a collab with New York City sneaker boutique Dave's Quality Meat, is reportedly making a return to retailers in the near future.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, the classic Air Max 90s are slated to re-release in March right around Air Max Day, which is celebrated on March 26.

As the "Bacon" name suggests, the red, pink and sail colorway - done up in a combination of premium leather and suede - was designed to resemble the delicious cut of pork belly. The OG pairs go for roughly $1,000 on the resale market, making it one of the most coveted AM90 collabs in existence.

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved silhouette, so sneakerheads can expect plenty of classic and new colorways to drop throughout the year but it'll be tough to top DQM's Bacon collab. Stay tuned for more details.