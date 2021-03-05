Dave's Quality Meat was a well-known sneaker boutique in New York City back in the day and unfortunately, it no longer exists. Despite the closing, DQM was able to come through with one of the best Nike Air Max 90 colorways of all-time in the "Bacon" model. This shoe was released all the way back in 2005 and fans have been waiting for it to return, ever since. Well, this seems to be everyone's lucky year as the Air Max 90 "Bacon" has been officially revealed by Nike.

In the images below, you can see some unique packaging that holds true to the whole deli aesthetic. As for the shoe itself, it is covered in beige, brown, red, and pink, which are all colorways that you would associate with back or any other cut of meat. If you're a longtime sneakerhead, this is a shoe that will drum up some nostalgia. Not to mention, it will probably also be fairly limited.

If you want to grab a pair, you will be able to do so on Air Max Day which takes place on March 26th. The price has been set for $140 USD, and you can be sure that the demand will be high.

Image via Nike

