During the Nike Air Max 90's lifespan, it has received a ton of great colorways and collaborations. Perhaps the greatest collab to ever grace this silhouette was the "Bacon" model which released all the way back in 2005 as part of a collaboration with sneaker boutique Dave's Quality Meat. While DQM is no longer around, the "Bacon" colorway remains one of the most sought-after Air Max 90s of all-time, with resale prices going beyond $1000 USD. Now, the shoe is set to make a big return, and pairs have hit eBay.

An eBay user by the name of j.steals just put the kicks up on their eBay page and as you can see, the new model stays true to the original. Throughout, we get those brown, red, and pink hits that are so synonymous with the "Bacon" aesthetic. It remains to be seen when these will be officially released, although all signs point to some time in the Spring.

With this fresh look in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this new sneaker. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

Image via eBay