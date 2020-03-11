Back in 2013, Nike and Atmos teamed up for a special edition of the Air Max 90. The colorway in question was called "Duck Camo" and immediately became a huge hit. For the uninitiated, the sneaker featured an orange toe box and cuff while the rest of the shoe was covered in camo. Now, Nike is bringing the sneaker back, just in time for Air Max Day on March 26th. The big difference here is that the shoe isn't an Atmos collab. Instead, it's an interpretation of the 2013 model.

What makes this particular version different is that the orange has been swapped out for an "infrared" aesthetic. This makes the shoe stand out just a bit more while the contrast between colors is completely revamped. The official images for these kicks were recently revealed and you can take a look at them, below.

For now, the release date is slated for March 26th although a price has yet to be determined. With this in mind, be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the interim, head to the comments section and let us know whether or not you plan on copping these.