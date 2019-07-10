Over the last few months, one of the most popular shoes on the market has been the Nike Air Max 720 thanks to its unique design and chunky Air Max unit. Whether you like it or not, it's pretty obvious that Nike has invested a lot of time and energy into this shoe. There have been numerous colorways to drop so far and the Beaverton Brand has gotten pretty creative with their various different color schemes.

With the Summer in full swing, Nike is paying more attention to vibrant pastel tones and this particular model of the Air Max 720 is living proof of this. The upper is made of white mesh, while pastel pink, yellow, blue, and purple tones are dressed all throughout the rest of the sneaker. It makes for a flashy shoe that will certainly mesh well with your Summer outfits.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping in the coming weeks for $180 USD, according to Sneaker News. If you haven't checked out the Air Max 720 yet, this could be a great opportunity to do so.

Image via Nike

