Last year, Nike unveiled the Air Max 720 as their Air Max model for 2019. The shoe had an interesting aesthetic as the midsole was entirely made up of a visible Air Max unit that wrapped around the silhouette. Over the last year, Nike has released dozens of new colorways and now that we are in 2020, they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

This latest offering features the "Galaxy" aesthetic that has become so popular over the last decade. As you can see, there is a navy blue upper with starry prints thrown into the mix. The bottom half of the shoe is red which is a color that extends into the midsole. While it may not be the "Galaxy" print we have become accustomed to, there is no denying this model evokes the feeling of space. If you need a sneaker that stands out in your collection, these would definitely be a pretty solid option.

These are currently available overseas at Nike.com although you can expect them to drop in North America fairly soon. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

