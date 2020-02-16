Odell Beckham Jr.'s Nike Air Max 720 OBJ collab has already released in a variety of styles, including the popular Nike Air Max 720 OBJ "Desert Ore" colorway as well as a an LSU-inspired joint and a colorful "Young King of the Drip" design.

Each of those collaborative sneakers were constructed of a combination of leather, mesh and suede, with a clear, bulbous Air Max 720 cushioning unit beneath the silhouette. OBJ and Nike will be going in a different direction for their next collab, as they are set to release a modified, slip-on version of the Air Max 720 OBJ.

The kicks come in a mostly black colorway with the only form of contrasting appearing via the orange strap that runs the length of the tongue and the subtle "OBJ" branding at the top. The slip-on collab is scheduled to drop via Nike.com on February 21st for the retail price of $200.

Continue scrolling for a look at the official images.

