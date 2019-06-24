One of the best new sneakers of 2019 is the Nike Air Max 720 which is characterized by its chunky Air Max unit that wraps around the entire midsole. It's a pretty eclectic design and so far, it has been a huge hit among sneakerheads, especially those who have a special affinity for Nike products. Over the last few months, there have been a ton of new colorways for this shoe and the Beaverton brand has absolutely no signs of slowing down. The latest colorway that has been revealed has a color blocking we haven't seen yet from the shoe so it will certainly elicit some curiosity from consumers.

The entire shoe is black with similar-colored "AIR" branding on the medial side while stripes of color can be found all the way throughout. These lines range from red, to green, to gold, and even to purple. It's an interesting look that one wouldn't exactly expect from this sneaker but it will definitely be a great cop for the Summer.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe is slated to release later this Summer for $180 USD. Will you be copping or is it a skip?

Image via Nike

