Back in 2019, Nike came through with the Nike Air Max 270 which was an immediate hit thanks to its chunky midsole that featured a large visible Air Max unit on the back heel. Over the last couple of years, the shoe has gotten a plethora of dope colorways and while models have slowed down in 2021, that hasn't stopped Nike from coming out with some new heat every once in a while.

For instance, Nike recently unveiled the official images for this "Sunset" colorway which can be found down below. The shoe has a light orange glow at the bottom and then through a gradient effect, we get some darker red towards the top. The midsole on the shoe is orange, and there is even some black placed throughout as a way to bring the entire shoe together. Overall, it's a solid and bright colorway that fits well with the Fall season.

A release date for these has not been announced although you can expect them to drop soon for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of the new model, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

