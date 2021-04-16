One of the best Nike shoes of the last few years has been the Nike Air Max 270, which is fairly underrated as far as the Air Max line is concerned. For those who are uninitiated with the silhouette, this shoe has a knit upper, all while the midsole on the back part of the heel is mostly made with a large chunky Air Max unit. It's a truly unique look that set the trend of Nike going much bigger with their Air Max units. Over the course of the last few years, it has received a ton of new colorways and in 2021, it still continues to make the rounds.

The latest model to be shown off has a gorgeous unofficial USA-themed colorway and the official photos can be found below. As you can see, the vast majority of the upper here is white, however, the back heel is red which is a color that also appears on the Nike swoosh. There is also some navy blue on the back, all while lighter blue can also be found on the laces.

These are dropping this summer for $150 USD so be on the lookout for them at your local sneaker shop. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news and updates.

Image via Nike

