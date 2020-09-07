When the Nike Air Max 270 released a couple of years ago, fans were excited as it brought a brand new aesthetic to the fold. With this shoe, Nike decided to go bold as they took the Air Max design and gave it a bulky back heel with plenty of Nike Air cushioning to make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Over two years later, this is still a reliable model that sneakerheads look to and in 2020, new colorways are being produced.

The latest colorway to be shown off is specifically catered towards those who need something for the Halloween season. With that being said, you can guess that the colorway in question would be black and orange. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has an overall black upper while the back heel is orange. Orange also makes its way onto the lace holders which helps add a nice little pop of contrast. This shoe is perfect for the Fall season so keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker shop if you plan on buying.

As always, let us know what you think, and be sure to stay tuned for more sneaker related news.

Image via Nike

