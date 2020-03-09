For some sneakerheads, Tinker Hatfield's magnum opus is the Air Jordan 3. In our opinion, it's the Nike Air Max 1 which was released all the way back in 1986. The sneaker was the first Nike shoe to have a visible Air unit in the midsole. It was this simple design change that turned Hatfield into a legend of the industry. Over 30 years later, this shoe continues to be one of the most popular models on the market. Now, a more modern Air Max shoe will be paying homage to the Air Max 1 and its OG red, white, and grey colorway.

The Nike Air Max 270 React has received rave reviews so far thanks to its comfort and this latest colorway is yet another example of its versatility. As far as the aesthetics go, this shoe does a great job a paying tribute to the OG Air Max 1. The base of the sneaker is white while red and grey panels make their way throughout.

According to Sneaker News, these are available now for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

