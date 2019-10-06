When 2019 is over with and publications start making their year-end best shoes of 2019 lists, the Nike Air Max 270 React will certainly be one of the top contenders. The shoe is a phenomenal blend of the technology set forth by the Air Max 270, while the rest of the midsole is made with React material. This sneaker has been a huge hit amongst sneakerheads and casual consumers which makes sense when you consider just how comfortable it is.

As the year comes to a close, Nike is making sure they bless fans with even more colorways and this "Safari" model which can be viewed below, is yet another example of what makes this shoe great. Throughout the upper, we get a grey and beige safari print while a red swoosh on the side brings out a nice pop of color. From there, the rest of the shoe is a creamy white which extends to React midsole.

According to Sneaker News, this model doesn't have a release date but will be coming quite soon. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for up to date information on your favorite sneaker releases.

Image via Nike

