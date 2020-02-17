Back in 2019, Nike debuted the Air Max 270 React to the world. The sneaker is incredibly comfortable thanks to its Air Max 270 back heel and React midsole. The use of two separate midsole cushions made this sneaker truly unique and was a fan favorite throughout the summer months of last year. Now, in 2020, Nike is completely revamping the upper of the sneaker. With a new upper comes a new name in the form of the Nike Air Max 270 React ENG.

We've seen a few colorways of this sneaker so far and now, we're getting yet another, this time in the form of a summer-ready "Glacial Blue" offering. As you can see, the upper is completely covered in a vibrant icy blue that will look great with any of your summer outfits. This color might not be for everyone but it's certainly something worth at least putting on your feet to see if they work with your style.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping in a few weeks from now for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these. Are they a must-cop?

Image via Nike

