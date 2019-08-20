Travis Scott and Nike reportedly have plans to release a special edition Nike Air Max 270 React next year, though it remains to be seen exactly what to expect from the kicks.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, the "Cactus Jack" Nike Air Max 270 React features the following color scheme: "Light Cream/Starfish/Dark Hazel." It is believed that the kicks will also be available for kid's.

While we await our first look, sneaker customizer @Huycustoms has given his own spin on the Travis x Air Max 270 React collab, drawing on inspiration from his Air Jordan 1 projects. This custom creation features a combination of white and mocha with an enlarged, black Nike Swoosh.

The Air Max 270 combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max.

Check out our unboxing of the "Bauhaus" Nike Air Max 270 React below, as well as some additional images of the "Cactus Jack" custom.