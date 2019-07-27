There have been plenty of shoes released this Summer and all of them have been pretty great in their own right. If you were to compile a list of best sneakers of the year, you would certainly have to include the Nike Air Max 270 React which is a hybrid shoe that combines two popular midsole technologies. React technology and the chunky back heel of the Air Max 270 create a comfortable shoe that has sneakerheads begging for even more colorways.

Luckily, Nike has heard them loud and clear and every week, it seems like we've been getting sneak peaks at brand new models. The latest Air Max 270 React colorway to come to the surface is being dubbed "Blue Void" and features three distinct shades of blue throughout the upper. Royal and navy blue are the main attractions here and it creates a great looking shoe that will go well with your Summer outfits. If you're a fan of the color blue, this is certainly a must-cop sneaker.

According to Sneaker News, this shoe will be released on Friday, August 2nd for $150 USD. Let us know what you think of the new model.

Image via Nike

