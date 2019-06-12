Last week, Nike unveiled the brand new Nike Air Max 270 React which takes the silhouette of the Air Max 720 and adds React technology to the front end of the midsole. The upper of the shoe also gets a huge overhaul with a plethora of different materials that allow for some much more vibrant colorways. With the Summer just a few weekends away, Nike is gearing up for the launch of the Air Max 270 React with a plethora of colorways that will surely go well with even the wildest of Summer outfits.

The latest colorway of the sneaker to be unveiled is called "Blue Lagoon" and will be for women only. The two main colors of the shoe are blue and green, all while peach makes its way onto the Air Max unit and the Nike swoosh on the side. On the toe box and the sides, there is some translucent material which is reminiscent of the Nike React Element 87.

According to Sneaker News, this latest model will be dropping next month on July 18th for $150 USD.

Image via Sneaker News

