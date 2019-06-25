Nike hasn't been shy to take two popular silhouettes or even two technologies and merge them together. It doesn't always work out for the Beaverton Brand but with the Nike Air Max 270 React, it appears as though they have a hit on their hands. As the name would suggest, the shoe is made with the silhouette of the Air Max 270, while the upper part of the midsole has React technology. Of course, the back half of the midsole contains the chunky Air Max unit of the 270 which will give this shoe a double dose of comfort.

One of the first colorways of the shoe that will release is being called "Bauhaus" and features a bevy of materials with colors such as red, blue, green, and yellow, with a black and white base. The midsole of the sneaker is white and the Air Max unit is a translucent royal blue.

The official release of the sneaker will be next Wednesday on July 3rd with a retail price of $150 USD, according to Kicks On Fire.

Image via Nike

