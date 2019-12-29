Nike came through with one of the best new shoes of 2019 in the Nike Air Max 270 React. Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported on some teaser images of Travis Scott's upcoming collab on the same silhouette. What was interesting about these photos is that they showed off a newly-designed upper that had us intrigued. As it turns out, this is the upper that will be gracing the Nike Air Max 270 React 2020, according to Kicks On Fire.

The sneaker has been unveiled in two vibrant kids' colorways. The first is yellow, red, and blue while the other one is red, blue, and green. These designs are perfect for those who are looking to add some color to their wardrobe. As for the tooling on the upper, Nike is leaving the door open for some pretty whacky colorways. We're sure these will have plenty of Nike By You options when they finally release some time next month.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. The original Air Max 270 React was a big hit and the 2020 model has the potential to be the same.

Image via Nike

