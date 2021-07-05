Back in 2020, Nike released the Air Max 2090 to the world as an homage to the then 30-year-old Air Max 90. The shoe proved to be an immediate hit after being teased by the likes of LeBron James, and over the past year, we have seen a plethora of new colorways make their way to the market. This is a shoe that is versatile for numerous situations and with the Olympics just a few weeks away, we will get to see the Air Max 2090 in action thanks to a "USA" offering.

In the official images below, you can see that this new model has some bold blue as the base, all while red is found on the heel tab and the tongue. USA is written in white near the back heel, and we also get 2020 written out in roman numerals on the white midsole. With the Air Max unit poking out of the back, this is a phenomenal colorway and we're sure there are plenty of patriotic sneakerheads out there who will want a pair for themselves.

You will be able to cop these shoes this month for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of the pair, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

