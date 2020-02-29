Nike's Air Max line has been a dominant force in the sneaker industry for many years. Ever since Tinker Hatfield's Nike Air Max 1 was revealed to the world, sneaker aficionados have flocked to the Air Max line as it is perfect for those looking for a solid yet stylish shoe. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 90 and the brand is looking to pay homage any way they can. In fact, Nike has developed a brand new silhouette that mimics the Air Max 90 although with a more futuristic twist. Of course, I'm talking about the Nike Air Max 2090.

The latest Air Max 2090 colorway to make its way to the internet is this white and silver offering which can be found below. The translucent material on the upper looks sleek alongside the white hits on the side panels and midsole. If you're looking for something that works perfectly in the Spring, look no further than this new silhouette.

According to Sneaker News, this colorway is set to drop in March so keep up to date with your local sneaker shop. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike