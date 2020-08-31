Many things have been taken away from us this year due to the Coronavirus. One of those things was the Summer Olympics which typically goes down every four years. The games were set to take place in Tokyo but due to COVID-19, it became apparent that the show just couldn't go on. As you can imagine, Nike had some sneakers planned for the event and while they may not be released to coincide with the games, they are still going to find their way to the market.

It seems as though a "Hidden Message" pack is on the horizon and within there is the Nike Air Max 2090. This Air Max 2090 is supposedly dropping in an "Olympic" offering which as you can see from the photos below, is an appropriate name. The shoe has a mostly black upper while the colors of the Olympic rings are represented throughout. The concept comes together quite nicely and if you've been looking into getting this silhouette, the "Olympic" colorway could very well be a good starting point.

There is no release information for this model as of right now so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike