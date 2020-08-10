Every single year, Nike comes out with a brand new Air Max model. Considering just how legendary this particular line is, it's not surprising that fans are always excited about what's coming next. In 2020, Nike decided to honor the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90, by coming through with a sneaker that embraced the classic shoe's design philosophy, but with a more futuristic twist, hence the name "2090."

This shoe has proven to be perfectly versatile for the summer months, especially with new colorways being announced seemingly every week. Perhaps the best colorway to be shown off so far is this "Laser Blue" offering which can be found below in the form of official images. The sneaker's upper is mostly made up of a translucent blue material, while black is found on the back heel, as well as the midsole. From there, we get white on the tongue, laces, and front portion of the midsole.

These shoes are dropping this week in Asia, although you can expect them to come out in North America, very soon. As for the price, these will cost the Nike Air Max 2090 standard of $150 USD.

Image via Nike

