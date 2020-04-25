Nike's new Air Max model for 2020 is a futuristic silhouette that pays homage to the Air Max 90. Of course, I am talking about the popular Nike Air Max 2090 which has been receiving numerous colorways over the last few weeks. This is surely going to be one of the most popular shoes of the spring and summer and Nike is making sure that all of their fans are covered, regardless of style preference.

For instance, we now have a fresh look at this "Iced Lilac/Black/Fire Pink/Flash Crimson" that will certainly go well with any sort of spring outfits you have planned. The upper is covered in pinks, purples, and oranges that mesh very well together thanks to the translucent synthetic upper. This is easily one of the flashiest colorways of this model we have seen so far and if you need to add something eclectic to your collection, we highly recommend these.

As for the release date, you can expect them to drop online and at your local retailers as of May 7th for $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the Air Max 2090 and whether or not this is a colorway you would rock.

Image via Nike

