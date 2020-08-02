This year, Nike unveiled its latest entry into the Air Max line which is appropriately called the Nike Air Max 2090. The reason why this particular name works so well is because of the fact that the shoe is modeled after the Air Max 90, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. When you merge 2020 and 1990 together, well, you end up with 2090. Not to mention, this is a pretty futuristic-looking silhouette so it only makes sense that Nike would want to go with this sort of nomenclature.

Over the past few months, we have seen numerous dope colorways of this shoe and now, we are getting yet another that appears to be perfect for the closing weeks of the summer. This colorway contains "Bleached Aqua" which is a shade that can be found on the outsole and back heel. From there we get red on the Nike swoosh outline while the rest of the shoe is black and white. It's a unique offering and if you've been waiting to try out the Air Max 2090, this could be a great foot in the door.

Keep your eyes peeled to your local retailer as these are expected to drop soon, for $150 USD.

Image via Nike

