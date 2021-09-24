Every single year, Nike comes out with a new Air Max model, and every time, fans are excited by this prospect. It is easy to see why when you consider how the Air Max is one of the greatest Nike lines to ever be produced. There have been a ton of great silhouettes to come down the pipeline, and the new models have proven to be just as good as the classics. The latest Air Max offering is the appropriately titled Air Max 2021, which has a truly unique design that continues to get new colorways.

In the images below, you can see that the latest colorway to grace the Nike Air Max 2021 is "Triple-Black." The all-black look is one that is all-too-familiar to sneakerheads as pretty well every new shoe that comes out eventually gets this look. Any sneaker is going to look good in these stealthy shades, and it should come as no surprise that Nike would want to give its latest Air Max one of the most traditional looks the sneaker world has ever seen.

You can expect these to be released at local retailers soon, so keep an eye out at your favorite sneaker stores for more details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

