Nike's most prominent sneaker line is easily the Air Max as it was created back in the 1980s and has seen a plethora of models throughout the years. Every sneakerhead is different when it comes to their favorite Air Max creations, although it's safe to say that those released during the 90s tend to get all of the praise. Despite this, it's important to give Nike props when it comes to their more contemporary Air Max models as they've been pretty dope over the past few years.

After dropping the Air Max 720 earlier this year, sneakerheads thought Nike would be done with the new Air Max models. Well, that turned out to be false with the reveal of the Air Max 200 which sees the line go back to its roots. A few colorways have been released so far but the latest to come to the surface is the "Mystic Green" model. The sneaker has a plethora of colors and materials such as mesh and suede. Green, yellow, blue, pink, and lilac are all present here while the Air Max unit appears chunky in the back, yet concealed unlike the Air Max 720.

If you want to cop these, they will be coming out on Friday, July 19th for $120 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

