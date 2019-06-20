Nike has been creating some pretty interesting vintage sneakers recently and if you're a fan of the 90s, well Nike is doing you a pretty great service. Colorful windbreakers were all the rage back in the 90s so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that they would end up being the subject of one of Nike's latest shoes. If you were to add one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time in the Nike Air Max 1 into the equation, you have a certified hit on your hands.

Well, Nike did just that as the Nike Air Max 1 "Windbreaker" has been revealed to the world. The sneaker is made of green, purple, red, and yellow leather while black mesh makes up the base of the shoe. The Nike swoosh is stacked with yellow peaking out from the red which makes up the majority of the classic Nike insignia.

There is no exact release date for this shoe although according to Sneaker News, it will cost $130 USD.

Image via Nike

