Over 30 years ago, Tinker Hatfield came through with the design for the Nike Air Max 1, which helped revolutionize the world of sneakers. It was the first Nike shoe to make the Air Max unit visible, and this little minute detail ended up making a world of difference as fans immediately flocked to this particular model. Over the years, we have seen numerous new colorways of this silhouette and in 2020, Nike continues to innovate and give fans more to be excited about.

The latest Nike Air Max 1 to be teased is this "Strawberry Lemonade" model which is based on a "Lemonade" colorway from 2006. As you can see from the official photos below, the shoe has a pink upper with the word "Air" written all over the front. We also have some yellow laces thrown into the mix to help give the shoe a perfect aesthetic for the strawberry lemonade motif. If you need an Air Max 1 with a unique and vibrant aesthetic, then these are certainly the shoes for you.

The release date for these has not yet been determined so keep on eye out for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike